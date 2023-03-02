Madrid, Mar 2 (AP) Cadiz has asked a sports tribunal to temporarily suspend the Spanish league because of a refereeing mistake against the club.

Cadiz wants to halt the competition until a decision is made to its challenge of a 1-1 draw against Elche in January, when the Video Assistant Referee failed to spot that an Elche player was clearly in an offside position in the buildup to Elche's 81st-minute equaliser.

The club said on Wednesday it was a "serious" refereeing mistake "motivated by the negligent and non-excusable action" of the VAR refereeing crew.

Both Cadiz and Elche are fighting against relegation.

After the mistake, Spanish referees called for VAR to be boosted by semi-automated offside technology. AP

