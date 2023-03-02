Matthew Kuhnemann’s heroics with the ball helped Australia gain a slender advantage at the end of Day 1 of the third Test but India have not lost the grip of proceedings with Ravindra Jadeja snaring four wickets. India batted first and it was easily one of the most forgettable performances by the hosts. They lost wickets at regular intervals and there wasn’t any partnership that could take the side to a decent first innings total. India managed just 109 with Virat Kohli being the top-scorer (22). And Australia did come up with a strong response. Despite losing opener Travis Head, the visitors ensured that they did not have a batting collapse like that of India with Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne putting together 96 runs for the second wicket. Khawaja looked better of the two, with the left-hander scoring a solid 60. Ravichandran Ashwin Dethrones James Anderson To Become Number One Bowler in Test Cricket As per Latest ICC Rankings.

But Jadeja once again brought India slightly into the game as he dismissed both the batters. The left-arm spinner delivered his fourth wicket of the day when he had stand-in Australian captain Steve Smith edge behind to KS Bharat. Cameron Green (6*) and Peter Handscomb (7*) will start proceedings for Australia on Day 2 as they will look to increase the 47-run lead. On the other hand, India will hope for some early wickets, which could help them restrict Australia’s lead to less than 100 runs. Virat Kohli Breaks Out Into Impromptu Dance on Day 1 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023, Video Goes Viral!.

When Is IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023 Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

Day 2 of the India vs Australia 3rd Test will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on March 2. The second day's play in the match will start at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023 Day 2?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for India vs Australia Test Series 2023 and they will provide the Live Telecast of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test match in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada to get the Live action of IND vs AUS Third Test 2023 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023 Day 2?

Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network will provide the Live Streaming of India vs Australia Test Series 2023 in India. Fans can watch the Live Streaming of India vs Australia 3rdTest 2023 on the Disney+Hotstar app or website (with a premium subscription)

