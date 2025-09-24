Mumbai, September 24: Canada's pioneering cricket league, Canada Super 60, has announced that its inaugural Women's Trophy will be named in honour of Mel Jones, the former Australian cricketer, respected broadcaster, and tireless advocate for women's cricket, as per a release from Canada Super 60. Canada Super 60 is the world's first-ever ten-over-a-side event to launch with both men's and women's competitions from its inaugural season. The league will be staged under the roof of the iconic BC Place in Vancouver, showcasing international stars alongside homegrown Canadian talent. Mel Jones Receives Spirit of Cricket Award for Helping Afghanistan Women’s Cricket Team in Australia.

As part of its commitment to celebrating women's cricket and inspiring future generations, Canada Super 60 will name the Women's Trophy each year after an international women's cricket legend. This tradition will not only create awareness but also honour trailblazers whose contributions have shaped the women's game.

Mel Jones Reacts After Naming Her Name As Canada Super 60 Women’s Trophy

A historic first for Canada Super 60! Our inaugural Women’s Trophy will be named in honour of Australian cricketing legend Mel Jones 🏆 From her outstanding playing career to her global leadership in women’s cricket, and her tireless advocacy for Afghan women cricketers, Mel has… pic.twitter.com/1ELqPjfm50 — Canada Super60 (@CanadaSuper60) September 23, 2025

This year, the league has chosen Mel Jones--not only for her outstanding career in cricket and broadcasting, but also for her leadership off the field. Jones has been a leading voice for women's cricket worldwide, and the ICC has widely recognized her efforts.

She played a pivotal role in supporting Afghan women cricketers forced to flee their homeland after the Taliban takeover in 2021, helping coordinate their evacuation to Australia, providing resources, and co-founding the Pitch Our Future initiative to support their education and sporting careers. In recognition of these efforts, she was honoured with the prestigious MCC Spirit of Cricket Award in 2025.

Thanks to her advocacy and international coordination, many of these Afghan players found refuge abroad--including two who are now living in Canada, following the Canadian government's support for their refugee applications. This aligns with the Canada Super 60 vision of using cricket as a platform for opportunity and inclusion. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: New Zealand Captain Sophie Devine Names India, Sri Lanka and Australia As Formidable Opponents.

Mel Jones, on receiving the Honour, said, "This honour from Canada Super 60 truly humbles me," said Mel Jones. "To have the Women's Trophy named after me is something very special. What excites me most is the vision behind this initiative - creating more opportunities and visibility for women's cricket, especially in associate nations. Platforms like Canada Super 60 will inspire and empower a new generation of players. My hope is that one day, a Canadian cricket legend will have this trophy named after them, as the women's game continues to grow in this country," as quoted from a release by Canada Super 60.

On Canada Super 60's vision, Abhishek Shah, founder and chairman of Canada Super 60, thanked Mel Jones for accepting the honour, "We are grateful to Mel Jones for allowing us to name our Women's Trophy after her. Mel's leadership as a cricketer, broadcaster, and champion of women's cricket has been exceptional. Her role in helping Afghan cricketers during a time of crisis is an inspiring example of what it means to use sport as a force for good. At Canada Super 60, we share her vision of developing women's cricket, particularly in associate nations, and we are proud to carry this forward through our league."

The Canada Super 60 Women's Trophy will be presented at BC Place, Vancouver, during the inaugural edition of the tournament, taking place from October 8-13.

