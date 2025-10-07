Vancouver [Canada], October 7 (ANI): The stage is set for Canada Super 60, a first-of-its-kind ten-over-a-side cricket league that launches on Tuesday, October 8, 2025, at BC Place, Vancouver -- one of North America's most iconic stadiums. For the first time ever, both men's and women's competitions will begin together in a global cricket league, showcasing Canada's growing stature in world cricket and reinforcing its commitment to inclusion, diversity, and sporting excellence.

The week-long event will feature some of the biggest stars in world cricket -- including Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, Shoaib Malik, Shakib Al Hasan, and Jason Roy -- alongside top Canadian talent, as per a press release.

The league will also feature women cricketers from across Canada and abroad, including Afghan refugee cricketers, symbolising resilience, hope, and opportunity.

Beyond the boundary, fans can look forward to live concerts, cultural performances, and food festivals -- creating an unforgettable experience that blends sport, music, and community under one roof.

Yuvraj Singh, Global Ambassador - Canada Super 60, said in a statement, "It is an incredible feeling to see the Canada Super 60 finally take shape. Cricket at BC Place -- a venue that's iconic in its own right -- is something truly special. What excites me most is the quality of players who are coming here and the fact that this tournament celebrates both men's and women's cricket from day one."

I want everyone -- families, kids, and fans -- to come together under this roof and enjoy cricket, concerts, and celebrations like never before. It's more than a tournament; it's a festival of sport and unity," he added.

Amjad Bajwa, President, Cricket Canada, said, "The Canada Super 60 marks one of the most pivotal moments in the history of cricket in Canada. Hosting a global league at BC Place, with both men's and women's competitions, puts Canadian cricket on the world stage. This platform will transform the way cricket is played, viewed, and celebrated in the country -- while giving women's cricket the right impetus to grow and thrive. We are proud to support this vision and look forward to seeing Canada's cricket community come alive."

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, playing for Toronto Sixers, also said, "I am really looking forward to being part of the Canada Super 60. It is a privilege to play in this beautiful city of Vancouver, at such an iconic venue, and help grow the game in Associate Nations. For players like us, it is a joy to share experiences and help the next generation of cricketers from countries like Canada. I cannot wait to get out there, play hard, and be part of something historic." (ANI)

