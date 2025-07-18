Paris, Jul 18 (AP) Canadian midfielder Florianne Jourde has signed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain's women's team until the end of June 2028.

Jourde previously played with AS Monteuil de Laval in Canada before she joined USC Trojans in the United States.

Jourde featured at two U20 World Cups with Canada.

“Joining Paris Saint-Germain is a dream come true," she said. "It's an incredible opportunity to progress alongside talented players and to contribute to the Club's ambitions. I can't wait to start this new adventure and give my all for the Parisian fans.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. (AP)

