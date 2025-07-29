Toronto, Jul 29 (AP) Pablo Carreno Busta, the 2022 National Bank Open champion, opened the tournament Monday by beating Canadian wild-card entry Liam Draxl 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Carreno Busta won his first Masters 1000 title when the tournament was played in Montreal three years ago.

Another Spaniard, Jaume Munar, advanced with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Dan Martin, a Canadian who came through qualifying to secure his first ATP Tour main draw appearance.

There were no seeded players in action Monday at the tournament in which top-ranked Jannik Sinner, No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, No. 5 Jack Draper and No. 6 Novak Djokovic had already withdrawn.

Among the notable results, Australian qualifier Tristan Schoolkate beat rising Brazilian teenage star Joao Fonseca 7-6 (5), 6-4; and American Mackenzie McDonald topped Belgium's David Goffin 6-4, 6-4. (AP)

