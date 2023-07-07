Madrid [Spain], July 7 (ANI): Former Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta has signed for Spanish football club Athletico Madrid after a 11-year stint with the club.

Cesar bid farewell to Chelsea, having signed for it in 2012. He played as a defender and made 508 appearances for the club.

"Cesar Azpilicueta is a new player for Atletico Madrid following the agreement reached between our club and the Navarrese footballer, who signs for one season. Born on August 28, 1989, in Pamplona, the defender will join the rojiblanco squad at the start of the 23/24 preseason, which begins on Friday, July 7," said a statement from the club.

At the 33-years of age, this defender has a lot of experience as an international footballer, having made his Spain senior side debut in 2013. His ability to play both as central-defender and right-back showcase his versatility.

"He will bring the demonstrated leadership throughout his career, which was further enhanced during his last period at Chelsea FC, where he was the captain of the London team," added Athletico Madrid's statement.

He progressed through CA Osasuna's junior divisions before making his professional debut in a Copa del Rey game against Getafe CF at the age of 17 in the 2006-07 season. Before moving on to Olympique de Marseille, he made more than a hundred appearances with Osasuna's first squad over the course of four seasons. Despite being young, he showed his commitment and intellect on the pitch in France. After playing 68 games over the course of two seasons in France, he was able to win the Coupe de la Ligue twice and two French Super Cups once.

He has made 108 appearances for Spain, including both youth and senior-level appearances. He joined Chelsea, also known as 'The Blues' in the 2012/13 season and went on to make 508 appearances for the club and won nine titles for the club, one EFL Cup, one FA Cup, one UEFA Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup, one FIFA Club World Cup, two UEFA Europa League, and two Premier League titles.

"The Navarrese defender successfully underwent the relevant medical examination at Vithas and then proceeded to the club offices at the Civitas Metropolitano, where he was received by our CEO, Miguel Angel Gil, to finalize his contract with our club," concluded the statement.

Athletico Madrid is a major Spanish club. It has won 11 La Liga titles, which is the top-level league in the country, most recently in the 2020-21 season. They have also won 10 Copa Del Ray titles, three UEFA Europa League and three UEFA Super Cup titles among their other accomplishments. (ANI)

