Manchester [UK], November 25 (ANI): Goals in the second half from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus helped Manchester City beat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 2-1 in the Champions League.

With this win, Manchester City sealed the spot in the last 16 on Wednesday. In the game, Kylian Mbappe had given visitors a lead against the run of play when he fired a goal in the 49th minute.

Also Read | Raheem Sterling & Gabriel Jesus Sink PSG In Champions League 2021-22 Match As Manchester City Win 2-1.

But Sterling struck to level the scoreboard in the 63rd minute before substitute Jesus wrapped up the game by converting from close range 14 minutes from scheduled closing time.

Despite the loss, Paris Saint-Germain have booked their place in the knockout stages following Club Brugge's defeat at the hands of already out of the race RB Leipzig.

Also Read | IND 21/1 in 7.5 Overs | India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates 1st Test 2021 Day 1: IND Opt to Bat As Shreyas Iyer Handed Debut.

Manchester City will next lock horns with RB Leipzig on December 7 while PSG will face Club Brugge on the same day in the Champions League. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)