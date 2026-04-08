Lisbon [Portugal], April 8 (ANI): Kai Havertz struck late to hand Arsenal a narrow advantage in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Sporting CP, as they clinched a 1-0 victory over Sporting in the first leg of their quarter-final in Lisbon.

Tight defensive play looked set to decide the contest in Lisbon until substitute Havertz netted a stoppage-time winner. The first half ended goalless, although both sides came close, each hitting the crossbar early on.

Also Read | Delhi Weather and Rain Forecast for DC vs GT IPL 2026.

First was Sporting's Maximiliano Araujo, who raced on to Ousmane Diomande's excellent pass in the sixth minute but saw his blistering left-footed effort tipped onto the crossbar by David Raya.

Arsenal's turn to threaten came nine minutes later - Noni Madueke rattling the woodwork directly from an inswinging corner before Martin Odegaard shot wide from the rebound.

Also Read | DC vs GT Betting Odds and Favourites by Kalshi: Winner Prediction for IPL 2026 Match 14.

Clear chances were scarce in the second half until the closing stages, when Kai Havertz--just minutes after Geny Catamo had tested David Raya with a close-range header--clinched the winner with a composed finish from Gabriel Martinelli's superb assist.

The 76th-minute introduction of Max Dowman also marked a milestone for Arsenal, as the youngster became the youngest player ever to feature in a Champions League quarter-final at just 16 years and 97 days old.

Arsenal now turn their attention back to their Premier League title charge as they prepare to face Bournemouth in Saturday's early kick-off before the second leg against Sporting next Wednesday.

The winner of the quarter-final tie will face either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last four. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)