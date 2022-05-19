Kovilpatti, (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 19 (ANI): Day three of the 12th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2022 saw pulsating action in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

In the first match of the day in Pool A, Uttar Pradesh Hockey recorded a convincing 13-0 victory over Hockey Himachal. Arun Sahani (8', 20', 21', 38', 55') led the charge with five goals, while Captain Sharda Nand Tiwari (4', 10' 51') followed up with a hat-trick. Amir Ali (15', 16') scored a brace, while Mohit Kushwaha (12'), Siddhant Singh (49') and Mohammad Haris (58') also scored a goal each.

Also Read | Frenkie de Jong Transfer News: Manchester United Unwilling To Match Barcelona’s Asking Fee.

In Pool B, Hockey Chandigarh earned an 8-2 victory over Hockey Madhya Pradesh. Surinder Singh (7', 23', 32', 35') earned the plaudits for his four goals, while Raman (5'), Ajaypal Singh (17'), Taranjot Singh (30') and Rohit (57') also contributed with a goal each. Meanwhile, Neeraj Chakravarti (40') and Satyam Barde (46') got on the score sheet for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

In Pool C, Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Rajasthan 5-0 thanks to goals from Deepak Minz (24', 45'), Captain Laban Lugun (33', 40') and Rosan Kujur (34').

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Takes a Dig At Virat Kohli’s Captaincy Style While Comparing Him To Sourav Ganguly.

Earlier on Wednesday, Manipur Hockey defeated Tripura Hockey 8-1 in Pool D. Yumkham Bidyananda Singh (26', 43') and Gurumayum Dingku Sharma (48', 49') scored a brace each for Manipur Hockey, while Thokchom Bikramjit Singh (3'), Leimapokpam Boing Singh (9'), Thounoujam Ingalemba Luwang (21') and Sushil Lisham (56') also scored one goal each. Parveen Kumar (44') pulled one goal back for Tripura Hockey. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)