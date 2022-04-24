Tarragona, Apr 24 (PTI) Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia carded a decent 71 to lie Tied 64 after the third round of the weather-affected ISPS Handa Championship here.

There was a three-way sharing of the lead with Adrian Otaegui (62), Aaron Cockerill (62) and Hennie Du Plessis (66) all at 10-under after 54 with the third round coming to a finish on Sunday morning.

Scott Jamieson, who was at the top of the leaderboard after playing just five holes of his third round late on Saturday, slipped with a 74.

Play was delayed for a total of four hours and 48 minutes on day three at Infinitum as storms passed continually through the Tarragona region.

Home favourite Pablo Larrazábal was T-6 after a round of 68, which saw him open the third round with four birdies and then cooled off.

