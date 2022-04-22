Tarragona (Spain), Apr 22 (PTI) It was a strange opening day for SSP Chawrasia, the only Indian in the field at the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain.

When Chawrasia came off the course after 16 holes on Day 1 as play was called off early due to darkness, the scoreboard showed him as one of the four clubhouse co-leaders at 6-under at the Infinitum's Lakes Course.

Earlier, the tournament had a delayed start due to heavy rain and thunderstorms.

However, the fact was Chawrasia was only 1-under through 16 and the scoreboard was malfunctioning.

Later on Friday morning, the scores were corrected and the four-time winner on European Tour, Chawrasia, dropped a bogey on the ninth, his final hole of the first round, to finish the day at even par 70. He had three birdies and three bogeys.

In the second round that ensued, Chawrasia had four birdies against three bogeys for 1-under 69 and is now 1-under for 36 holes and T-58 to make the cut.

Meanwhile, Scott Jamieson, who had 66 on first day, added 63 on the second to go to 11-under and to the top of the leader board.

Tapio Pulkkanen (64-67) and Johannes Veerman (64-69), who had 64 each, were now second and third respectively.

Pulkkanen was sole second while Veerman was T-3 with Rasmus Hojgaard (66-67), David Law (65 and 2-under through 17) and Adrian Otaegui (66 and 3-under through 17). PTI Corr PDS

