Bhopal, Jun 16 (PTI) Olympian Kynan Chenai and Paris Olympics quota winner Bhowneesh Mendiratta were in joint lead in the men's trap while Rajeshwari Kumari was ahead in the women's trap shooting competition of the 4th National Selection Trials (Shotgun) here on Friday.

After two rounds of qualification, Chenai and Mendiratta shot scores of 50 each while Rajeshwari had two misses but topped the qualification field for women with a score of 48 at the MP State Shooting Academy range.

The men's trap field, with 55 participants, had two points separating the top eight shooters and another three points separating the leaders from the 15th-placed Udaiveer Singh Jaijee.

Manavjit Singh Sandhu, a former world champion, was one of the two shooters who were trailing the leaders with a score of 49.

In the women's field comprising 32 competitors, Shagun Chowdhary was just one point behind Rajeshwari with a score of 47 while Neeru was placed third with 46.

Five other shooters including Kriti Gupta, Pragati Dubey and veteran Seema Tomar, were the next at identical scores of 45.

The shooters will compete in two more rounds of qualification here on Saturday before the finals on Sunday, after the fifth and final qualification round. The top six shooters will make it to the finals.

