Chennai, Jan 31 (PTI) The Chennai Blitz team has roped in Brazilian attacker Renato Mendes and Cameroon's Moyo Audran to bolster the squad for the upcoming season-2 of Prime Volleyball League beginning on February 4 in Bengaluru.

The Blitz head coach Ruben Wolochin said the preparations had been good and expected the team to do well in the tournament.

"From the experience I got last year when I was with Hyderabad (Black Hawks)… we have to keep everyone engaged. We have to prepare everybody so that they perform at any moment. The season will be very intense. At any moment, we might require all the 14 players (in the squad). So far, we have been acting very good," Wolochin, who was with the Hyderabad team in the previous season said.

Speaking at the jersey launch event here, Wolochin said skipper Naveen Raja Jacob is the most experienced player in our team and has vast international experience.

"He has been working well and guiding the younger players. At the important moments, he can use the experience with the young players," he added.

The Blitz Indian contingent includes Mohamed Riyazudeen, Ramanathan R, Prasanna Raja AA, Raman Kumar, Tushar Laware, Y V Sita Rama Raju and Jobin Varghese.

The team co-owner Vikranth Reddy said, "With a strong squad and a determined team, we are confident in our ability to bring home the win.

"It is a young team and we are excited about the League. We are hoping captain Naveen Raja Jacob with his experience will lead the team to victories.

"It is hoped that the league will help unearth talent from across the country including from rural areas," he added.

Matches in the league will be played at Hyderabad and Kochi apart from Bengaluru.

