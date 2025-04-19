New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Churchill Brothers were belatedly crowned I-League champions and handed promotion to the Indian Super League after the All India Football Federation's Appeals Committee ruled against second-placed Inter Kashi on Saturday.

Churchill Brothers had finished provisionally on top of the I-League table (with 40 points), after the final round of matches on April 6 but their wait for the title and a historic promotion to the ISL depended on the verdict of the AIFF's Appeal Committee which was to decide a case involving second-placed Inter Kashi (39 points).

The controversy was related to Inter Kashi's match against Namdhari SC on January 13, when the latter won 2-0. But the AIFF Disciplinary Committee later ruled that Namdhari fielded an ineligible player. The committee awarded a 3-0 forfeit win to Inter Kashi along with three points.

However, the AIFF Appeal Committee later put the decision "inoperative and in abeyance" until the final hearing. If Inter Kashi are awarded the three points, they will win the I-League title as they will have 42 points then.

The AIFF Appeal Committee was to hear the case on April 28 but advanced the date to April 12. But the counsel who was to represent Namdhari did not turn up for the hearing, citing "sickness" and the AIFF Appeal Committee did not pronounce a verdict.

After another hearing on Friday, the AIFF Appeal's Committee set aside the Disciplinary Committee's order and ruled in favour of Namdhari.

"... Churchill Brothers FC Goa, Inter Kashi, and Namdhari FC has obtained 40 points, 39 points, and 32 points respectively. Accordingly, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, Inter Kashi, and Namdhari FC stands at No. 1, No. 2, and No.6 respectively at the Points table: I-League 24-25," the AIFF Appeals Committee ruling said.

"As the I-League has concluded on 06.04.2025, the AIFF is directed to act forthwith by conducting a medal distribution ceremony in accordance with points obtained respectively," said the committee headed by Justice Rajesh Tandon, Supreme Court senior advocate and former judge of Uttarakhand High Court.

