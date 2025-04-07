Mumbai, April 7: Churchill Brothers provisionally finished top of the I-League 2024-25 table, after they held Real Kashmir FC to a 1-1 draw at the TRC Football Turf, on Sunday. The hosts led 1-0 at half-time. The Red Machines needed an outright win in Srinagar, something that no team have been able to do this season, in order to secure their third I-League title. While the draw against Real Kashmir keeps them at the top of the table, they must await the result of the AIFF Appeals Committee's hearing on the match between Namdhari FC and Inter Kashi (Match No. 45). Indian Women’s League Two 2024–25: Indian Arrows Women Juniors Go Down Narrowly to Roots FC in IWL 2.

Real Kashmir, on the other hand, needed to defeat Churchill Brothers by at least a three-goal margin, and hope for favourable results from other quarters. Lalramsanga (7') gave them the lead early on, sparking some hopes, but Rafiq Aminu (50') equalised for Churchill Brothers FC Goa, who finished the season with 40 points from 22 matches. Real Kashmir finished third with 37 points from as many matches.

The game began at a frantic pace, with both sides needing to score goals in order to achieve their objectives. Much to the delight of the home crowd, the Snow Leopards drew first blood, when Lalramsanga scored in the seventh minute. A cross whipped in by Mohd Aqib caused some stir inside the Churchill Brothers penalty area, as Lalramsanga, free from his marker, flicked a header into the goal.

With the early goal in the bag, Real Kashmir, buoyed by the vociferous home support, looked dangerous. Their Cameroonian recruit Bouba Aminou tested Churchill goalkeeper Sayad Bin Abdul Kadir with a looping header, which the latter saved acrobatically.

The league leaders had the perfect opportunity to draw level, however, when full-back Lalremruata was felled inside the Real Kashmir penalty box. Referee Harish Kundu pointed to the spot, much to the dismay of the home supporters. Pape Gassama stepped up, but his 29th-minute penalty was saved by Real Kashmir goalkeeper Furqan Ahmad Dar.

The rebound, which fell to South African Wayde Lekay, was sent wide. Ever wary of the results in Kalyani and Kozhikode, Churchill Brothers pressed forward. Gokulam Kerala were level 2-2 against Dempo SC, which was a good sign. However, Inter Kashi were 1-0 up against Rajasthan United.

Churchill almost conceded a second goal in the first half injury time, when Paulo Cezar, played through from the left, chipped it over the goalkeeper, and attempted to run around the defenders and score. However, Nishchal Chandan was wary of the threat and stayed strong to shrug the Brazilian off the ball and clear it from inside the six-yard box.

The change of ends saw the hosts come out with swift waves of attacks. Kamal Issah sent a searching free-kick at the far post to a lurking Muhammad Hammad, who shot it wide. Despite the efforts by the home side, Churchill Brothers equalised five minutes into the second half, when Lekay set Rafiq Aminu through, as the latter slipped it past the Real Kashmir goalkeeper.

Just beyond the hour mark, Real Kashmir again looked like they could take the lead, when a mistake by Churchill goalkeeper Kadir saw Mohammad Inam steal the ball inside the box. While Inam had a tight angle to aim at, he gifted a lay-off to Bouba Aminou, who shot wide.

By this time, Churchill Brothers looked like they could yet become champions without winning the match. Rajasthan United had scored against Inter Kashi, while Gokulam were losing to Dempo. But Real Kashmir kept hurling one scare at them after another.

Inam found himself running at the Churchill goalkeeper from the left. He spotted some space at the near post and went for it, but a wary Kadir stuck a hand out to palm it away. At the other end, Churchill Brothers captain Lamgoulen Hangshing, better known as Gogou created a couple of chances in an effort to secure the title.

He stole the ball in the 84th minute, and squared it to Rafiq Aminu, as the latter blasted the ball over. A minute later, the Churchill captain sent another low cross for Gassama, who sent his effort wide. A goal at this point would have assured them the title. However, they depended on Rajasthan United holding on to their draw against Inter Kashi.

As the two teams went from one end of the pitch to another, rumours of an Inter Kashi goal in Kalyani began to filter in. It was soon confirmed that they had scored two; the Red Machines would now need at least a win to secure the title on Sunday. That, however, was not to be, as Real Kashmir remained resolute in defence, and finished the season without a single loss at home.

