Mumbai, August 12: World number 10 Elena Rybakina secured her round of 16 spot in the ongoing Cincinnati Masters tournament on Tuesday, while the defending champion and world number one Aryna Sabalenka also registered her name in the history books during her win. Rybakina regrouped herself after a first-set loss, prevailing 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in a three-set thriller. Also, Madison Keys, the current Australian Open champion, defeated Aoi Ito 6-4, 6-0 for her spot in the pre-quarters. Aryna Sabalenka Prevails in Cincinnati Open 2025 With Marathon Win Over Emma Raducanu.

On Monday, Sabalenka prevailed over Emma Raducanu by 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (5) in a contest that lasted three hours and nine minutes. This was also the fourth-longest match of Sabalenka's career. In the first-set tie-break, Sabalenka won six of seven points, hit back-to-back aces, and converted her third set point.

She improved her record in first-set tie-breaks to 11 wins to zero losses. What were once Sabalenka's greatest flaws have now turned into a big strength. The flourish set the tone for the remainder of the match, with Sabalenka winning another tie-break in the final set.

Following her match, Sabalenka said in the post-match interview, as quoted by the WTA's website, "Happy to get through this match. I really hope I have a day tomorrow." Cincinnati Open 2025: Coco Gauff Beats Wang Xinyu To Reach Third Round; Jessica Pegula Defeats Kimberly Birrell To Kickstart Campaign.

Sabalenka finished the match with a total of 46 winners and 72 unforced errors. The next challenge for the top-ranked star, a three-time Grand Slam champion, will be Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. This year, Sabalenka has won 18 tie-breaks in WTA tour-level tournaments, the most by a women's player in the Open Era.

