Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], May 29 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru blazed past table-toppers Punjab Kings to punch their tickets to Ahmedabad for the final of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a commanding 8-wicket triumph on Thursday.

After a spirited bowling display spearheaded by Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma's three-wicket hauls, Bengaluru batters breathed fire to trounce Punjab by adopting an aggressive attacking policy. It was one-way traffic from the first over of the first innings, and the batters ensured it stayed the same in the second.

Also Read | Why is Yuzvendra Chahal Not Playing PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Match? Check Reason Behind Punjab Kings Star Leg-Spinner’s Absence.

In defence of their trifling 101-run total, Punjab showed resistance as Kyle Jamieson turned the clock and rekindled the memory of the inaugural World Test Championship final. He extracted extra bounce to outwit Virat Kohli (12) and stood triumphant in his ploy.

Virat stood tall to chop the ball away but gave away an edge straight to Josh Inglis behind the stumps and capped off a maiden-wicket over. This was the first instance when Virat was back in the pavilion on a score less than 40 during a chase in IPL 2025.

Also Read | GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator, Chandigarh Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Mayank Agarwal, who came in as an impact substitute along with Philip Salt, decimated Jamieson in the final over of the powerplay to draw out 21 runs from it.

Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer introduced Musheer Khan into the attack to turn the winds in their favour. Shreyas's decision paid off as Musheer trapped Mayank in front of the stumps on 19(13).

Punjab's resistance faded away as Salt's scathing attack continued. He brought up his half-century in just 23 deliveries in the ninth over. Skipper Rajat Patidar applied the finishing touches with a flashy shot to smoke the ball into the stands with a slog-sweep to power RCB into the final.

Earlier in the fixture, within the powerplay itself, PBKS sunk to 48/4. Marcus Stoinis (26 in 17 balls, with two fours and two sixes) was the only one to cross the 20-run mark for PBKS. Spinner Suyash Sharma also took three priceless wickets, which destroyed PBKS' middle-order.

After electing to bowl first, RCB was off to a dream start. Pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal and Josh Hazlewood was breathing fire in the powerplay.

In the second over, a fine catch at covers by Krunal Pandya removed Priyansh Arya for a five-ball seven, giving Yash the first wicket. PBKS was 9/1 in 1.2 overs.

Despite this early setback, Prabhsimran kept his attacking intent on, smashing Yash and Bhuvneshwar for some boundaries. However, he edged a delivery to wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, for 18 in just 10 balls, with two fours and a six. Bhuvneshwar got his first wicket. PBKS was 27/2 in three overs.

Josh Hazlewood marked his return to action from injury with a bang, getting the big wicket of skipper Shreyas Iyer for just two in three balls, with yet another feathered edge landing into Jitesh's hands. Josh Inglis, in the battle of Aussies, succumbed to Hazlewood for just four in seven balls, with Bhuvneshwar taking the catch. PBKS was 38/4 in 5.1 overs.

At the end of six overs, PBKS was 48/4 in six overs, Marcus Stoinis (10*) and Nehal Wadhera (8*) unbeaten.

Nehal did not last long either as the ball got the thick edge of his bat and crashed into his leg stump, giving Yash another wicket. PBKS was 50/5 in 6.3 overs.

The hosts' slump worsened as in the eighth over, spinner Suyash Sharma cleaned up Shashank Singh (3) and Impact Sub Musheer Khan (0) for single-digits, sinking them to 60/7 in 8.5 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, PBKS was 71/7, with Stoinis (26*) and Azmatullah Omarzai (2*) unbeaten.

PBKS' bid to score even 100 runs was under danger as a brilliant delivery from Suyash cleaned up Stoinis for 26 in 17 balls, with two fours and two sixes. PBKS was 78/8 in 10.3 overs.

Harpreet Brar and Omarzai tried to put together a partnership, but Romario Shepherd cleaned Brar up for four, reducing PBKS to 97/9 in 13.3 overs.

PBKS reached the 100-run mark in 13.5 overs.

Omarzai was the last one to go, edging the ball to Jitesh, who took a brilliant catch to give Hazlewood his third wicket. PBKS was all out for 101 in 14.1 overs.

Suyash (3/17) and Hazlewood (3/21) were the leading bowlers for RCB, with Yash getting 2/26 in four overs. Bhuvneshwar and Romario got a wicket each. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)