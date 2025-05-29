Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star leg-spinner Suyash Sharma was named Man of the Match for his game-changing spell against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in Mullanpur on Thursday. The leg-spinner claimed a three-wicket haul in his three-over spell and played a crucial role in the middle overs. Suyash Sharma took key PBKS batters' wickets, including: Marcus Stoinis (26), Shashank Singh (3) and debutant Musheer Khan (0), which broke the back of the host batting attack. As a result, PBKS were bundled out for just 101 runs, registering the joint-third lowest total in IPL playoffs. RCB won the match by eight wickets after Phil Salt smashed a brilliant unbeaten half-century. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Enter IPL 2025 Final; Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma and Phil Salt Shine As RCB Thrash Punjab Kings by Eight Wickets in Qualifier 1.

A Brilliant Outing With Ball for Suyash Sharma

