Indore, Oct 16 (PTI) Saurashtra's combined effort trumped Chirag Gandhi's individual brilliance as they got the better of Gujarat by three wickets in their Group D Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match here on Sunday.

Batting first, Gujarat made 162 for seven in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, Saurashtra completed the task with exactly an over to spare.

Gandhi top-scored for Gujarat with a blazing 63 off a mere 23 balls, striking six boundaries and four sixes in his whirlwind knock. Opener Urvil Patel contributed 40 off 32 balls, hitting six boundaries to help his team get off to a good start alongside skipper Priyank Panchal (16).

However, Panchal was the first man out when the experienced Jaydev Unadkat had the batter caught behind by his counterpart Sheldon Jackson.

Yuvraj Chudasama was the most impressive bowler for Saurashtra, returning with figures of There was also two wickets for Unadkat, who conceded 37 runs in his four overs.

In reply, Tarang Gohel blazed away to 19 in 11 balls before being dismissed by Vishal Jayswal. But India's number three batter in Tests, Cheteshwar Pujara carried on to make 38 off 27 balls while forging useful partnerships with Samarth Vyas (33) and captain Jackson (15).

Parth Chauhan struck 25 in 16 balls before Jay Gohil (19 off 14 balls) helped Saurashtra cross the line.

Brief scores:

Gujarat 162/7 in 20 overs (Chirag Gandhi 63, Urvil Patel 40; Yuvraj Chudasama 2/22) lost to Saurashtra 164/7 in 19 overs (Cheteshwar Pujarg 38, Samarth Vyas 33, Parth Chauhan 25; Piyush Chawla 2/26) by three wickets.

Baroda 156/5 in 20 overs (Ambati Rayudu 52, Vishnu Solanki 39; Anuj Raj 2/19) beat Bihar 120/8 in 20 overs (Sachin Kumar 38; Ninad Rathva 3/10, Krunal Pandya 2/25).

