Bajrang Punia is one of those Haryana athletes who won a medal in CWG 2022. (Photo- ANI)

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 15 (ANI): Haryana government will felicitate sportspersons from the state who won medals in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham in a ceremony on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will grace the occasion as the chief guest. Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh and Haryana Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sardar Sandeep Singh will also be present on the occasion.

In these sports events, Haryana sports persons brought honour to the tricolour by winning 20 medals including 9 gold for the country. These sportspersons will be honoured at the ceremony.

CM Khattar said in a statement, "Haryana sports persons have performed well in the Commonwealth Games. 'Dhakad' sportspersons of Haryana have once again proved that the state is producing the most popular wrestlers all across the world. It is the result of the sports policy of the Haryana Government that the sportspersons from Haryana won maximum gold medals in the Commonwealth Games."

He said that the gold medallists of these games will be awarded Rs.1.50 crore, silver medallists with Rs. 75 lakh, bronze medallists with Rs. 50 lakh and a sportsperson securing the fourth position will get Rs.15 lakh. Along with this, an amount of Rs 7.50 lakh will be given to all the sportspeople who participated in these Commonwealth games.

Out of the total medals won by the Indian sportspersons in the Commonwealth Games 2022, the Haryana medal winners have contributed about 33 per cent to it. A team of 43 sportspersons from the state have showcased their talent in the Commonwealth Games.

Haryana sportspersons have successfully grabbed 20 medals in individual and team events for the country, to which 29 players from the state have contributed.

Haryana sportspersons have won 9 Gold, 5 Silver and 6 Bronze medals for the nation.

Wrestlers- Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Deepak Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya and Naveen Kumar, Para Powerlifter Sudhir, Boxers Amit Panghal and Neetu Ghanghas won the gold medals, while Anshu Malik performed in wrestling, Sagar Ahlawat performed in boxing, Shefali Verma performed in cricket, Abhishek and Surendra participated in hockey and won silver medals for the country.

Pooja Sihag, Pooja Gehlot, Deepak Nehra and Mohit Grewal performed in wrestling, Jasmine in boxing and Sandeep Poonia in athletics and won the bronze medal for our country. Savita Punia, Jyoti, Monika Malik, Nisha Warsi, Neha Goel, Udita, Navneet, Sharmila and Sonika were part of the women's hockey team which won the bronze medal.

India has delivered its fifth-best performance of all time in their Commonwealth Games history, with their best being a total of 101 medals when the games were held at home in 2010.

However, achieving 61 medals this time around holds a lot of significance since the shooting, which is India's most successful discipline historically with 135 medals, was not included in the games this time. The numbers could have been way higher had it been included. (ANI)

