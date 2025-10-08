Amsterdam [Netherlands], October 8 (ANI): Renowned Indian wrestler and Fit India Icon Sangram Singh is set to make his European MMA debut at the Levels Fight League (LFL) in Amsterdam on November 2.

Known for his unmatched discipline, resilience, and fitness-first approach, Sangram Singh is already an experienced MMA fighter, and this debut marks a significant milestone for Indian combat sports on the global stage, according to a press release from LFL.

The Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion, Sangram Singh, will become the first Indian wrestler to compete at this level in Europe. Notably, he is also the first athlete above the age of 40 to transition from professional wrestling to MMA at this stage -- a testament to his fitness, discipline, and competitive excellence.

Sangram Singh's MMA journey was shaped by his coach Bhupesh Kumar, who played a pivotal role in training and strategy during Sangram's first MMA debut in Georgia. In that debut, Sangram secured a record-time victory against Pakistan, establishing his technical prowess and competitive ability on the International stage

Ahead of his European debut, Sangram Singh said, as per the release, "This fight isn't just about me, it's about every Indian athlete who dreams of competing and excelling on the world stage. Levels Fight League gives me the opportunity to showcase my skills in Europe and proudly represent India. My goal is to inspire young fighters to dream big and prove that when heart and hard work come together, nothing is impossible."

As a Fit India Icon, Sangram Singh has inspired millions through his message of fitness, discipline, and youth empowerment, particularly as part of the Fit India Movement.

An LFL spokesperson added, "We are proud to welcome Sangram Singh to the LFL family. His reputation as a fighter and role model precedes him. His story resonates globally, and his European debut embodies the very spirit of this sport: courage, growth, and limitless ambition."

Widely recognised as one of Europe's leading MMA platforms, Levels Fight League (LFL) is known for its international roster of elite fighters and world-class events. Sangram Singh's participation will strengthen India's international MMA footprint and inspire countless aspiring athletes across the country to pursue their dreams in combat sports.

As November 2 approaches, Sangram Singh's debut at LFL stands not only as a personal achievement but as a cultural milestone for Indian combat sports. (ANI)

