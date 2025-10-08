Mumbai, October 8: Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir extended his greetings to the Air Warriors on the 93rd Indian Air Force Day on Wednesday. The 93rd Indian Air Force Day is being celebrated at the Hindon Air Force Station, honouring the valour and dedication of the men and women in blue who safeguard the nation's skies. Gautam Gambhir To Host Team India for Dinner at His Delhi Residence Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025: Source.

This year's celebrations carried a special tribute to Operation Sindoor, a defining moment in the IAF's legacy. Air warriors carried out a grand march past alongside fighter jets showcased on the tarmac, as spectators witnessed the strength and precision of India's air power.

Gautam Gambhir Salutes Indian Air Force

Salute to the protectors of our skies! #IndianAirForceDay 🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Gautam (@GautamGambhir) October 8, 2025

Shikhar Dhawan Salutes Indian Air Force

A salute to the ones who truly own the skies... Celebrating one of the best Air Force in the world. 🫡🇮🇳#IndianAirForceDay — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 8, 2025

The Indian Air Force (IAF), the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces, was officially established on October 8, 1932, as an auxiliary air force of British India. Its primary mission is to secure Indian airspace and conduct aerial warfare during armed conflicts. The force has since evolved into one of the most formidable air powers in the world.

Gambhir's men in blue will be in action in the three-match ODI series against Australia, starting from October 19 on Perth, followed by five T20Is, starting from October 29, which provides the two teams with some valuable preparation for next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

