Perth, Nov 20 (PTI) India's fielding coach T Dilip on Wednesday revealed that he prefers organizing fielding competitions between groups of players at the start of training sessions as it helps set the right tone.

Set to take on Australia in a five-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy here from Friday, the visiting Indian camp has tried to maximise their training sessions and match simulations ahead of the opening Test.

Dilip, who has been retained as India's fielding coach under new head coach Gautam Gambhir, said his experience has helped him identify the right process to enhance the team's preparation.

"By now, I get a sense of the team and how they work around," he said in a video shared by BCCI on their website.

"That is why I always prefer (to go with) a little competition first to start with so after the warm-up they kick off (the training session) having the fun, laughter (and) getting together."

Explaining intricacies of one of the recent training sessions during which the Indian players were split into two groups, Dilip said they worked on throwing the ball back from the boundary ropes.

"We want everyone to get together in a team drill but also get closer to the match (readiness) what we wanted,” he said.

“That is why today's team drill was more related to retrieving, where a boundary fielder throws to the in-fielder, so instead of (having) one loopy long throw, we want to have two good flat throws.

"(It is important) to put that into practise so that players are aware, whether to stand towards their left or their right so that they are in a proper position, they are not wasting time in return."

Dilip said the exercise also intends to make the players understand their positioning and work in pairs.

"So the players on the boundary are also aware that there is another person who is waiting for it so that they can throw one bounce or full into the hands. That was the main idea of getting that drill into practice," he said.

"I would say that the players have really put up the intensity of there," the coach said while expressing his satisfaction on how the players responded.

"Then, when they come into the skills, whether it is slip and outfield catching or running back, you could see that the players were really up for it."

Dilip said there are instances when he is forced to stop the players going full throttle.

"Literally, I had to stop certain people (from) going for it. But I am very happy that the players have responded gradually and today was outstanding, a proper finish to the efforts what we have put in (over the) last two days," he said.

