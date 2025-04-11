Auburndale (USA), Apr 11 (PTI) India are assured of a third medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 after the compound mixed team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav entered the final by beating Slovenia here on Friday.

The Indian duo's feat came close on the heels of the event's addition to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics programme.

Also Read | Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Chennai Super Kings by Eight Wickets in IPL 2025; Sunil Narine’s All-Round Performance, Bowlers Crush Five-Time Champions at Chepauk on MS Dhoni’s Captaincy Return.

Jyothi and Rishabh, who were fifth seeds by virtue of their qualification scores, beat Spain (156-149) in the opening round, Denmark (156-154) in the quarterfinals, before getting the better of Slovenia (159-155) in the last-four round.

They will now take on Chinese Taipei in the final on Saturday.

Also Read | PZ vs QG Dream11 Team Prediction, PSL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators.

This was after a jet-lagged Dhiraj Bommadevara, who landed in the US just hours before the competition due to visa issues, showed remarkable composure to guide the Indian men's recurve team into the final on Thursday.

The fifth-seeded Indian team, also comprising seasoned campaigners Tarundeep Rai and Atanu Das, defeated Spain 6-2 to assure the country of a second medal at the season-opening World Cup. India will now face third-seeded China in the gold-medal clash on Sunday.

India had already opened their account with a bronze medal from the compound men's team event on Wednesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)