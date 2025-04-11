Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) thrashed five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by eight wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. MS Dhoni, who returned as CSK captain after 683 days, was outplayed by the defending champions at Chepauk. With this loss, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side jumped to the third position in the IPL 2025 standings, whereas the five-time champions are languishing at the ninth spot. The huge victory by the Knight Riders has helped them to place themselves in the commanding position, while the Chennai-based franchise has put them in the worrying spot. CSK Batting Memes Go Viral As Chennai Super Kings Score Just 103/9 Against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025.

Batting first, Chennai were blown away by the strong bowling attack of the Knight Riders. The five-time champions registered their lowest-ever total at home and their lowest total at home and third lowest in IPL history. The MS Dhoni-led side was restricted to 103/9 in 20 overs. Shivam Dube played a fighting unbeaten knock of 31 runs off 29 balls. Vijay Shankar scored 29 runs off 21 deliveries.

The rest of the batters failed to deliver with the bat. MS Dhoni was dismissed for just one run by veteran Sunil Narine. With the ball, ace spinner Sunil Narine bagged a three-wicket haul. Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana took two wickets apiece. Moeen Ali and Vaibhav Arora scalped one wicket each as the Knight Riders produced a sensational bowling performance, which stunned the CSK camp. Chennai Super Kings Register Lowest-Ever Total at Chepauk in Indian Premier League, Score 103/9 During CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

While chasing, wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock scored 23 runs off 16 balls. Sunil Narine slammed 44 runs off 18 deliveries with the help of seven boundaries. Captain Ajinkya Rahane (20*) and Rinku Singh (15*) played crucial knocks as the Chennai Super Kings suffered a crushing defeat at home.

