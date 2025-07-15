Mumbai, July 15: Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of legendary marathon runner Fauja Singh, who died on Monday at the age of 114. Singh, widely revered as the 'Turbaned Tornado,' lost his life in a tragic road accident in his ancestral village in Punjab's Jalandhar district. Fauja Singh, popularly known as the 'Sikh Superman,' stunned the world by shattering several records as a marathon runner in multiple age brackets. Since making his debut at the London Marathon in 2000 at the age of 89, Singh has completed it six more times and has also finished marathons in Toronto, New York, and several more cities. Fauja Singh Dies: Legendary Marathon Runner Passes Away At 114.

Taking to his official X account, Kharge paid tribute to Singh, whose remarkable journey inspired generations.

Captain Amarinder Singh Reacts to Fauja Singh's Demise

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Fauja Singh Ji, the legendary marathon runner, at the age of 114 in a tragic road accident. His extraordinary life and unwavering spirit will continue to inspire generations. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gulNmbfYkO — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 14, 2025

Former Punjab CM and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh also expressed condolences on the demise of Fauja Singh. He took to X to express his condolences, saying that Singh's extraordinary life and unwavering spirit will continue to inspire generations.

Heartfelt tributes have flooded in, honouring a man who defied age, broke records, and inspired generations with every stride he took. Earlier, Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab, expressed his grief at the demise of the legendary marathoner. Fauja Singh Passes Away: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Legendary Marathoner, Calls Him ‘Extraordinary, Unique’ and an ‘Inspiration to India’s Youth’.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Sardar Fauja Singh Ji, the legendary marathon runner and an enduring symbol of resilience and hope. Even at the age of 114, he continued to inspire generations with his strength and commitment. I had the honour of walking alongside him during the two-day

'Nasha Mukt--Rangla Punjab' march from his village, Beas, district Jalandhar, in December 2024. Even then, his presence infused the movement with unparalleled energy and spirit," the governor said.

