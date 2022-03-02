Milan [Italy], March 2 (ANI): The first leg of the a Coppa Italisemi-final between AC Milan and Inter Milan finished all-square with neither team getting on the scoresheet here on Tuesday.

Both sides will face each other in April (date to be confirmed) to determine who makes the final. Inter will be the nominal home side with the away goals rule still in play in this competition.

No side was able to make the breakthrough at the Meazza, with Milan threatening from early on through Alexis Saelemaekers and Theo Hernandez.

The Nerazzurri regrouped but were unable to create much danger; Alessio Romagnoli and Pierre Kalulu did well to thwart two attempts by Edin Dzeko to break the deadlock.

Samir Handanovic made an impressive stop to keep out a Rafael Leao effort at the start of the second half which Milan Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni made important interventions to halt Rade Krunic and Saelemaekers' efforts. (ANI)

