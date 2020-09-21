Paris, Sep 21 (AP) Two players in the qualifying rounds for the French Open have tested positive for the coronavirus, the French Tennis Federation said, while three others have been in close contact with a coach who also tested positive.

The FFT said on Sunday in a statement that all five players will isolate for a period of seven days, and none of them will participate in the qualifiers starting Monday for the September 27-October 11 tournament.

Organisers did not name any of the players or the coach concerned, but the website of sports daily L'Équipe named the coach as Petar Popovic and one of the players as 114th-ranked Damir Dzumhur.

The FFT added that around 900 coronavirus tests have been carried out since Thursday ahead of the clay-court tournament in western Paris. AP

