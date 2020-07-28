Sydney [Australia], July 28 (ANI): Australia's opening batsman David Warner on Tuesday said that restrictions imposed throughout the world due to the coronavirus pandemic may force him to "think" about his international cricketing future.

The left-handed batsman said that he will think about international travel as he has three daughters.

Also Read | Stuart Broad Joins Elite List of Bowlers With 500 or More Test Wickets, Twitterati React.

"Obviously three daughters and my wife, who I owe a lot to, has been a big part of my playing career. You've always got to look out for your family first, and with cricket and these unprecedented times, you've got to weigh these decisions. Look, at the moment, I'll keep continuing to aim for that," ESPNCricinfo quoted Warner as saying.

"Obviously the T20 World Cup is not here at home, which would have been ideal to play and win here. Now that gets pushed back. I will have to have a rethink about that when it comes to India," he added.

Also Read | WI 84/5 in 23.3 Overs | Rain Stops Play | England vs West Indies Live Score of 3rd Test 2020 Day 5: Chris Woakes Picks Another Wicket as Windies Lose Half the Side.

Warner who would lead SunRisers Hyderabad in this upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) edition, said that international travel will be a "family decision" for him and it all boils down as to how his family reacts.

The IPL is scheduled to be played in the UAE this year from September 19 - November 8.

"I'll see where I am and where the girls are at with school as well. A lot of that is a big part of my decision. It's not just when the games are being played and how much cricket's being played. It's a big family decision for myself," Warner said.

"There are times when you go away and miss your family a lot and at the moment with all these biosecurity measures that are in place, we're going to not be able to have the luxury of our families coming away with us now and it could be for the foreseeable future," he added.

India and Australia are also set to play a four-match Test series later this year, with the first Test scheduled at Brisbane's Gabba for December 4.

Both sides may not have too much of red-ball practise so they are sailing in the same boat, he said.

"Usually you have a couple of Shield games leading to a Test series, especially at home. So I think the unique thing about it is the Indian team and we are going to be in the same boat really. We're going to have a lack of red-ball cricket preparation and end of the day we have to make the most of that time training in the lead up to the Test series," Warner added.

He was last seen in action in an ODI match against New Zealand in March this year, however, after that match, the remaining two ODIS were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)