Kolkata, Jan 4 (PTI) Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Tuesday decided to put on hold all forms of local cricket till January 15, keeping in mind the recent surge of COVID-19.

The affected events include first division, second division, age group tournaments, women's cricket and all forms of cricket in the districts.

Also Read | Australia vs England 4th Test 2021 Live Streaming Online of Ashes on SonyLIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of AUS vs ENG Boxing Day Test on TV and Online.

"The health and safety of the cricketers is the top priority and the decisions have been taken seeing the current spike in pandemic and the resultant prevalent situation," CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly said in a statement a meeting of the office-bearers.

"The CAB is also taking all steps to begin vaccination of cricketers between the age group of 15 and 18 as per state government guidelines and protocols."

Also Read | UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

The meeting was called after Bengal's Ranji preparation was hit by the outbreak of COVID-19 in the camp.

Seven members, including assistant coach Sourasish Lahiri of the Bengal Ranji Team tested COVID positive on Sunday.

On Tuesday, CAB president Avishek Dalmiya too tested positive and was admitted to a city hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)