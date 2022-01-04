Australia and England will continue their rivalry as the two teams face off against each other in the fourth Ashes Test of the five-game series. The AUS vs ENG 4th Test 2021-22 will be played from January 05, 2022 (Wednesday) onwards at the SCG in Sydney. Meanwhile, fans searching for Australia vs England, 4th Ashes Test 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. AUS vs ENG 2021–22: Usman Khawaja Replaces Travis Head for Australia While England Recall Stuart Broad As Both Sides Name Playing XI for 4th Ashes Test.

Australia have already sealed the series as they enter the penultimate match with a 3-0 advantage. The hosts have added Usman Khawaja to their squad as a replacement for Travis Head, who will miss the encounter after testing positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, England have recalled Stuart Broad for this clash as Ollie Robinson has is unable to participate due to a shoulder injury.

When is Australia vs England, 4th Test? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia vs England Ashes 4th Test 2021-22 will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The first day's play will start on January 05, 2022 (Wednesday) and has a scheduled start time of 05:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Australia vs England, 4th Test?

Fans can watch the live telecast of Australia vs England 4th Test 2021 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of Ashes 2021-22 and fans can watch the AUS vs ENG match live on Sony Six/HD in English commentary.

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England 4th Test 2021 live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream the game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or visiting the website and need to subscribe to enjoy the services.

