Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 18 (ANI): With spectators eagerly awaiting today's clash between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders, which was washed out due to rain, several cricket fans expressed feelings on Virat Kohli announcing retirement from the Tests.

Many of them said the former India skipper should review his decision to retire from Test cricket.

"Virat Kohli should take back his decision to retire from Test cricket," Manoj, a cricket fan from Odisha said.

Cricket fans were also seen buying Virat Kohli's Test merchandise, jersey number 18, ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Virat stunned the cricketing world by announcing his retirement from the format, drawing curtains to a 14-year-long, 123-match big career.

In his Test career, the 36-year-old made 123 appearances in white clothing, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties in 210 innings and the best score of 254*. He is India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format, behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs), Rahul Dravid (13,265 runs), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122 runs).

On Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the resumption of the 18th season of the IPL and revealed the schedule for the remaining 17 fixtures.

The BCCI suspended the cash-rich league for a week due to tensions between India and Pakistan.

RCB are currently placed at second in the points table, with eight victories and three defeats in 11 matches. KKR are placed at sixth with five wins and six defeats in 12 matches. (ANI)

