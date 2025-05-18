DC vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match number 60 Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Gujarat Titans (GT). The DC vs GT IPL 2025 match takes place at Arun Jaitley in Delhi on May 18. The DC vs GT IPL 2025 match has a start time of 03:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in DC vs GT IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. Delhi Capitals Announce Sediqullah Atal As Replacement of Harry Brook For Remainder of IPL 2025.

Both Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans are very much in the race for a place in the IPL 2025 playoffs. While Gujarat Titans are comfortably placed at number one spot with right wins from 11 games, Delhi Capitals have drifted down to fifth spot after the early domination. Meanwhile, we have drafted the DC vs GT Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025.

DC vs GT IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler (GT) and KL Rahul (DC).

Batters: Sai Sudharsan (GT), Shubman Gill (GT) and Tristan Stubbs (DC).

All-Rounders: Axar Patel (DC).

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna (GT), Kuldeep Yadav (DC), Mohammad Siraj (GT), Rashid Khan (GT) and R Sai Kishore (GT).

DC vs GT IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan (vc). Kusal Mendis Reportedly Opts Out of PSL 2025, To Join Gujarat Titans At IPL 2025 Playoffs.

DC vs GT IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Jos Buttler (GT), KL Rahul (DC), Sai Sudharsan (GT), Shubman Gill (GT), Tristan Stubbs (DC), Axar Patel (DC), Prasidh Krishna (GT), Kuldeep Yadav (DC), Mohammad Siraj (GT), Rashid Khan (GT) and R Sai Kishore (GT).

