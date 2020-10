New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) will be conducting the second inter-zonal championship for the hearing impaired in the capital from March 1-5 next year.

The tournament will serve as a selection trial for the Indian hearing impaired team that will take part in the Cricket World Cup for the Deaf, scheduled in the UAE in November next year.

IDCA president Sumit Jain said: "We are really excited to be hosting this tournament. This will be the best platform for all cricketing talent in India to come and showcase themselves.

"This tournament will definitely encourage the Indian players and give them confidence to play at the International level."

"This will be an important test for all our players as the team for DICC World Cup 2021 will be chosen from among these players. This is their opportunity to reserve a spot in Team India for the World Cup. I would like to wish each player the very best," he added.

