Johannesburg [South Africa], Aug 19 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday appointed Kugandrie Govender as acting Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

This comes amidst the resignation of its former acting CEO Dr Jacques Faul, who resigned on Tuesday.

"We are pleased to announce Kugandrie Govender's appointment as Acting Chief Executive of CSA. She is a multifaceted executive leader with more than 23 years' experience in the corporate sector and currently holding the position of Chief Commercial Officer at Cricket South Africa," acting president of CSA's Board of Directors, Beresford Williams said in an official release.

Govender said her focus will on improving the "reputation both locally and internationally".

"CSA's mandate is to ensure that cricket is an inclusive sporting code for all South Africans. It is important to improve our reputation both locally and internationally. This is a critical time for our organisation and crucial for key stakeholders to work together to improve the rating of cricket among those who love, support, and follow the sport and those who have trust in the sport's ability to unify all South Africans," Govender said.

"We will work hard to improve the levels of pride amongst our stakeholders and I am humbled to be a part of the collective that commits itself to ensure that CSA is a federation of which South Africans are proud," she added. (ANI)

