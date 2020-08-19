The transfer market is full of news about the Barcelona captain Lionel Messi being unhappy with Barcelona after their humiliating loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League 2019-20. Barcelona lost to Bayern Munich by 8-2. Post this, it is said that the Argentine wants to get an immediate transfer and a few reports claim that the six-time Ballon'd Or winner could be considering an offer from elsewhere. Now, here's an interesting update which was spotted by the Twitterati about Messi's Instagram account. The netizens spotted that Messi had followed Chelsea on social media. Lionel Messi Transfer News Latest Update: From Manchester City to Paris Saint-Germain, List of Clubs Barcelona Forward Has Been Linked to After Champions League Humiliation.

The netizens were taken aback when the six-time Ballon d'Or winner with Messi following Chelsea on Instagram and they came to a conclusion that he might make a move there. The excited netizens posted tweets on social media and explored the possibility of the Argentine playing for Chelsea. He had created a buzz earlier for following Manchester City on Instagram. Check out the tweets below:

Lionel Messi follows his club Barcelona only on IG just this evening he followed Chelsea on Instagram. ANY clue? 😂 pic.twitter.com/pbVZp6ismi — Florent JAY-B. (@FlorentJAYB) August 15, 2020

This netizen already had the line-up in mind

If Chelsea sign Messi 😅 pic.twitter.com/qddbpYZryx — Kyle Samson (@Ksamson170) August 16, 2020

This netizen seems to be in shock

Wait oh! Messi just followed Chelsea on Instagram. What's happening???😯😯 pic.twitter.com/NlEwsPtkQO — Megamind (@thisniyi) August 15, 2020

Messi has been having quite a difficult time with Barcelona since the start of the year. There were three occasions that the Argentine slammed the management of the Catalan Giants not only on social media but also during the interviews. It would be interesting to see if he remains at Barcelona or heads anywhere else.

