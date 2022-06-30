Johannesburg [South Africa], June 30 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday announced the appointment of Thabiso Enoch Nkwe as the Director of Cricket.

Enoch played professional cricket for the Lions before he was forced to early retirement due to his career-ending injury. He played 42 FC, 38 List A and 9 T20s. Enoch has extensive experience in setting up strategies for high-performance structures.

With a proven track record of using excellent personal, communication and organization skills to lead and improve cricketing systems, recruit excellent personnel, and improve team efficiencies, Enoch was Strategic Cricket Consultant (Technical Director) at Lions Cricket. He was responsible for Reviewing the existing CGL High-Performance approach and systems across all CGL cricket structures with the aim to propose a medium to long-term High-Performance Strategy.

He was also Assistant Head Coach and the Interim Team Director of the Protea Men's National Team. His responsibilities included assisting in managing, monitoring and conducting the Men's National Team's daily training environment including facilities and coaches, daily schedules, session plans, player workloads, player communication and provided input, insight and guidance to help inform the discussions of the National Selection Panel (in accordance with the terms of the Selection Policy).

Furthermore, Enoch served as Head Coach of Jozi Stars for Mzansi Super League tournament, Assistant Coach for Vancouver Knights (Canadian Premier League) Assistant Coach (Netherlands Men's National Team), Head Coach (Gauteng Strikers), Assistant Coach (South Africa "A" Team), Assistant Coach (South Africa U19 Team), and Head of High Performance (Gauteng Cricket). Enoch holds a Level IV Coaching Certificate.

Enoch's achievements include winning: winning the Mzansi Super League with Jozi Stars in 2018, winning the CSA 4-Day Competition and CSA T20 Competition with the Lions in 2018/19, winning the CSA 3-Day, CSA 50 Over and CSA T20 Competition with the Gauteng Strikers; Coca Cola Khaya Majola Cricket Week December 2010; the Franchise U19 Tournament 2013; Unbeaten in the Cricket South Africa U19 3-Day Competition in season 2009/10, 2010/11 and 2012/13; the Triangular Series against Pakistan U19 and Zimbabwe U19 season 2011/12; the ODI Series against England U19 in 2012/13 Season; and finishing 3rd at the ICC U19 Cricket World 2012 in Australia.

Besides this, three other appointments were made by the board: Mtunzi Jonas (Chief Commercial Officer), Tjaart van der Walt (Chief Financial Officer), Wanele Mngomezulu (Chief Marketing Officer).

Congratulating the quartet on their appointments, CSA Chief Executive Officer, Pholetsi Moseki said in a statement: "CSA is intentional in turning the corner and reaching greater heights. The appointment of these Executives is intended to strengthen CSA's resolve and anchoring the administration with the best expertise on offer."

"I am delighted that CSA has attracted this calibre of talent, which will change the fortunes of the organization into the future. It is against this background that I congratulate the appointees for making it through the stringent recruitment process, which merited their appointments. They have indeed demonstrated their desire to serve this beautiful game in the different portfolios by bringing their capabilities to bear," he added.

The Director of Cricket will assume duty on July 1 2022 while the other three Executives will join on August 1, 2022. (ANI)

