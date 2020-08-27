St. John's [Antigua], Aug 27 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced an 18-member T20I squad for the upcoming women's tour of England.

The West Indies Women will play five T20I against England Women from September 21-30, at the Incora County Ground, Derby.

Also Read | Ben Chilwell Transfer News Latest Update: Chelsea Confirm Signing of Leicester City Defender on 5-Year Deal.

The touring party, who will all be tested for COVID-19 this week, is scheduled to fly to England on a private charter on August 30. West Indies Women are scheduled to arrive in Derby on August 31 and will be based in at the Derbyshire Cricket Ground for the duration of the tour.

"The West Indies Women's squad will live, train and play in a 'bio-secure' environment during the four weeks of the tour, as part of the comprehensive medical and operations plans to ensure player and staff safety which will restrict movement in and out of the venues," CWI said in a statement.

Also Read | WWE News: From Drew McIntyre's Injury Details to Triple H's Message For Dominik Mysterio, Here Are Five Interesting Updates You Need to Know.

CWI also said that all players were given the option to decline selection for any Covid-19 related concern and Anisa Mohammed was the only potential selectee who declined the invitation to travel to England.

Kaysia Schultz is the only uncapped player in the squad.

West Indies squad: Stafanie Taylor (capt), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Britney Cooper, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Lee-Ann Kirby, Hayley Matthews, Natasha McLean, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman.

Lead Selector for Women's and Girls cricket, Ann Browne-John, said that the upcoming tour of England give players a 'great opportunity'.

"It is with pleasure that we are able once again to have our West Indies Women's team involved at the International level. This tour to England gives our players a great opportunity. The larger eighteen (18) member squad also gives an opportunity to have young developing players involved; like the two players from Guyana, left-arm bowler Kaysia Shultz and all-rounder Shabika Gajnabi. It also gives the opportunity to the young Trinidadian off-spinner Karishma Ramharack to get some international experience," Browne-John said in a statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)