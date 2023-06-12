New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Legends of cricket and former players from India, and across the world congratulated team Australia for winning their maiden ICC World Test Champions (WTC) title.

Australia's 209-run win at The Oval saw them crowned WTC Champions as they handed India their second defeat in two WTC Finals.

"Look at what it means to this group of players. Two long and hard years of work, competing and winning Test matches all around the world has gone into this today. Disappointment for India but they've been completely outplayed here at The Oval by a very good Australian cricket team," speaking at the moment of Australia's triumph, former skipper Ricky Ponting told ICC.

Ponting and Hayden weren't the only big names to react, with a number of stars of Indian cricket taking to social media to congratulate Australia.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations to Australia on winning the wtc final! Outplayed us in all departments of the game. Good to see@ajinkyarahane88 get runs in the middle order great knocks by @stevesmith49 @travishead34 but personally I think Travis was sensational my mom!! #WTC2023Final."

"There's something about Australia...they come with a built-in software of champions. Congratulations on winning another tournament! Tough luck for our #TeamIndia," Dinesh Karthik tweeted.

After the new World Test Champions were announced, others, including New Zealand's Devon Conway, who was one of the winners the last time the final was played in England, also posted on social media.

The final day of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 saw Australia take possession of the coveted Test Mace after they bundled India out for 234, winning The Ultimate Test by 209 runs.

Travis Head was declared the Player of the Match in the WTC Final for his incredible 163 in the first innings of the game. (ANI)

