Hong Kong, August 24 (ANI): Star Al Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo completed 100 goals for Al Nassr during the final of the Saudi Super Cup against Al Ahli in Hong Kong, which his club lost by 3-5 on penalties after the match ended on a 2-2 draw after regular time.

One of the finest footballers to ever grace the game and one of the biggest goal-scorers in world football history, Cristiano joined the Saudi giants back in 2023, becoming the world's highest-paid athlete in the process, as per Olympics.com. Now, he is the only player in football history to score 100 goals for four different clubs.

The superstar footballer scored his first goal in Saudi Arabia in a friendly against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a team which featured players from Al Nassr and rivals Al Hilal, as per Olympics.com.

He made his Saudi Pro League debut with Al Nassr in a 1-0 win over Al-Ettifaq. He notched his first goal during a draw against Al-Fateh and fired his first hat-trick for the club in a 4-0 win over Al Wehad.

He also won the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month award for February 2023 for scoring eight goals and delivering two assists. Ronaldo netted 35 goals in the 2023-24 season, setting a new goal-scoring record in the Saudi Pro League, surpassing Abderrazak Hamdallah's count of 34 back in 2019.

Two of these goals earned the team a trophy as they won the first Arab Club Champions Cup against arch-rivals Al Hilal.

So far in the Saudi Pro League, he has netted 74 goals in 77 appearances, and overall, his goal count has gone up to 100 in 113 matches. (ANI)

