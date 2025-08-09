London [UK], August 9 (ANI): FA Cup winners Crystal Palace will lock horns with Premier League champions Liverpool in the FA Community Shield 2025, which will be played at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday.

Regarded as the curtain-raiser for the domestic English football season, the FA Community Shield is a one-off match that is held every year between the previous season's Premier League champions and FA Cup winners.

After winning a record-equalling 20th English title last season, Liverpool will head into the Community Shield having bolstered their squad over the summer, as per Olympics.com.

They have signed Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Milos Kerkez, aiming to add depth to their squad for the upcoming season.

Liverpool have won the Community Shield 16 times, with their last title coming in 2022. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have never won the Community Shield.

The Eagles won last season's FA Cup - a first in the club's history - after having fallen short twice before in 1990 and 2016.

They have been relatively quiet in the transfer market, roping in defender Borna Sosa and goalkeeper Walter Benitez so far.

However, they will return to Wembley for the first time since their maiden FA Cup success as they bid to get their hands on more silverware, as per Olympics.com.

Liverpool dominates the head-to-head record between the teams, having won 36 of the 65 matches between the sides. Crystal Palace have 15 wins, while 14 encounters ended in draws. (ANI)

