Johannesburg [South Africa], November 6 (ANI): Cricket South Africa on Friday named a 24-man squad for limited-overs series against England commencing on November 27.

England will visit South Africa to play three T20Is as well as three-match ODI series behind closed doors at Six Gun Grill Newlands and Eurolux Boland Park from November 27 to December 9.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal's Uncle Toni Nadal to Be Part of Barcelona Board if Victor Font Is Elected as New President.

Warriors' Glenton Stuurman has received his maiden international call-up. He and the rest of the named squad will be eligible for selection for both series. The 28-year-old from Oudtshoorn has 10 franchise matches to his name, with 35 wickets under his belt.

Junior Dala also makes a return to the national team after a prolonged injury saw him miss out on last season's inbound international tours.

Also Read | Hockey Mizoram Named Best Hockey India Member Unit for 2019-20 Season.

"We're very excited to be announcing this squad today. With the bio-secure environment where movement in and out of the squad will be limited, we had to make sure that we have all our bases covered with the 24 players," newly appointed Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang said in a release.

"It also gives the team the opportunity to play some inter-squad games just to make sure that they sharpen up those white-ball skills before the series start. I'd like to wish the team and everyone involved all the best for the upcoming tour against England. I'm really looking forward to the summer ahead," he added.

CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said he was delighted to see the many months of hard work that was put in by so many at CSA bearing fruit.

"I'm extremely proud of the hard work that the CSA team has put into ensuring the Proteas men return to international cricket. It's been a long winter and it's really pleasing that we finally have an imminent international tour on our shores to look forward to," he said.

"This is an important season for the team, with an ICC T20 World Cup coming up late next year in India. I'm sure that the T20 series in particular, is going to boast some explosive performances for cricket fans to enjoy at home. An ODI series against the reigning World Champions will always bring a level of excitement of its own. I'm looking forward to an exciting return to international cricket for our Proteas," Smith added.

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (c), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Faf du Plessis, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)