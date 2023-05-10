Chennai, May 10 (PTI) Hosts Chennai Super Kings notched up a 27-run win over Delhi Capitals, denting the visitors' chances of reaching the IPL playoffs, here on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, MS Dhoni blazed away to 20 off nine balls to help hosts Chennai Super Kings post a decent 167/8.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Playoffs: Teams Which Are Likely to Finish in Final Four Based on Current Scenario.

In reply, DC batters found the going tough and could manage only 140/8 in their 20 overs.

Rilee Rossouw top-scored for Delhi with a 37 ball-35.

Also Read | IPL 2023: MS Dhoni’s Late Cameo Guides Chennai Super Kings to 167/8 Against Delhi Capitals.

Earlier, CSK never really got going as the Delhi bowlers kept striking at regular intervals.

However, Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja (21) smashed some much-needed boundaries and maximums to take them over the 160-run mark

Spinners Axar Patel (2/27), Kuldeep Yadav (1/28) and Lalit Yadav (1/34) shared four wickets amongst themselves, while Mitchell Marsh took three scalps.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings 167 for 8 in 20 Overs (Shivam Dube 25; Mitchell Marsh 3/18, Axar Patel 2/27).

Delhi Capitals 140 for 8 in 20 overs (Rilee Rossouw 35; Matheesha Pathirana 3/37).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)