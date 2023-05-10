Chennai, May 10: Skipper MS Dhoni's late cameo (20 off 9) guided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a competitive total of 167/8 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in an IPL 2023 game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, here on Wednesday. DC spinners were at their best as they kept the CSK batters at bay with six batters crossing 20 and the highest individual score was 25. But Dhoni's crucial cameo ensured CSK finished with a fighting total. Opting to bat first, CSK lost the in-form opener Devon Conway early in the Powerplay. It was Axar Patel who got the big fish for lbw. Conway went for the slog sweep but missed it completely and ended up losing his wicket. Ajinkya Rahane, who came next, started off with two boundaries and Gaikwad played an aggressive pull shot on the front foot for a boundary in the next over as CSK posted 49/1 at the end of the Power-play. Axar delivered another blow to CSK as he got rid of Gaikwad in the next over. The batter played a lofted drive towards long-off but did not get the desired timing and Aman Khan ran in to take a good catch. MS Dhoni Innings Video Highlights: Watch CSK Captain Make Chepauk Stadium Roar With His 9-Ball 20-Run Knock vs DC in IPL 2023.

Kuldeep Yadav struck in the 10th over to dismiss Moeen Ali. The spinner pushed it wider after seeing the batter come down. Moeen got a thick outside edge which went straight to the fielder at backward point and CSK were reduced to 66-3 halfway through the innings. After going boundary less for four overs, Shivam Dube broke the shackles with a monster hit over mid-wicket and got the maximum. The next over Lalit Yadav caught & bowled Rahane to pile up further miseries on CSK.

Rahane came down the track and drilled it low and flat to the right of Yadav, who dived and took a superb low catch with his right hand and ensured the ball did not touch the ground as he landed. Dube and Ambati Rayudu hit the foot on paddle in the 13th over to turn the momentum. The former started off with two successive maximums and Rayudu followed up with a boundary and a dot ball later ended the over with a massive six, collecting 23 runs off the over and CSK crossed the 100-run mark. Ziva and Sakshi Dhoni's Celebration After MS Dhoni's Six During CSK vs DC IPL 2023 Match Is a Must-Watch! (See Pics and Video).

When Dube was looking dangerous, Mitchell Marsh removed him on a slower back of a length delivery and half of the Chennai side was back to the pavilion.

Couple of overs later, Khaleel Ahmed removed Rayudu, who went to sweep it from wide outside off straight to long-on where Ripal Patel pouched it nicely as CSK stumbled further. Then the Chepauk crowd went mad and welcomed Dhoni to the crease with a loud cheer. Jadeja came down the track and lofted clean and straight down the ground for a maximum in the 18th over and survived a run-out on the next delivery while coming for second. What a Catch! Lalit Yadav Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Ajinkya Rahane During CSK vs DC IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

In the penultimate over of the innings bowled by Khaleel, Dhoni pulled the ball over midwicket for six. He followed it up with a boundary and lofted it back over his head for a flat six, taking 21 off the over and CSK reached 160-6. Jadeja began the last over well with a boundary, the next he miscued it and handed an easy catch to the long-on fielder, ending a crucial 38-run partnership. A dot ball and a single later, Marsh put an end to Dhoni's cameo as CSK eventually posted 167/8 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 167/8 in 20 overs ( Shivam Dube 25 off 12, MS Dhoni 20 off 9; Mitchell Marsh 3/18, Axar Patel 2/27) against Delhi Capitals

