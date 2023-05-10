The race for the playoffs in IPL 2023 is heating up every day, with some interesting results coming up in the competition. A day ago, Mumbai Indians moved straight from the eighth spot to number three on the IPL points table and from a difficult situation, they now find themselves pretty well-placed in the playoff race. Looking at the points table at the moment, it is pretty difficult to predict which of the 10 teams will make it to the final four. As of now at the time of writing this article a total of four teams are locked on 10 points each. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals are the only two teams with eight points and four games remaining. Gujarat Titans are the toppers at the moment with 16 points and they have all but assured a spot in the last four. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Following them is CSK (13 points), Mumbai Indians (12 points) and Lucknow Super Giants (11 points). While these four sides would be happy with their place in the top half as of now, they cannot breathe easy as things can change pretty quickly and other sides breathing down their necks. Speaking of favourites to qualify for the playoffs, Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings look the most likely to have a top-four finish. Here are the sides who are likely to make it through to the top four of the tournament and into the playoffs.

Gujarat Titans: Out of all the teams in the mix for the playoffs, Gujarat Titans look the most likely, not just for a top four but also a top two finish. The defending champions have become the first time to get to eight wins this season and with three more matches left, they can achieve a total of 22 points, which will be enough for them to top the table. Orange Cap in IPL 2023 Updated.

Chennai Super Kings: The four-time champions, much like Gujarat Titans, are likely to secure a top-two finish. MS Dhoni’s men have been superb this season with all three facets in great touch. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-Devon Conway duo have been superb at the top and they have laid solid foundations for the middle-order, the likes of which include Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube and also Moeen Ali. On the bowling front, Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana, and the young Matheesha Pathirana have been superb. With two more matches remaining, CSK can manage a maximum of 19 points if they win all. That should be enough for a top-two place.

Mumbai Indians: A dramatic turnaround in IPL 2023 has seen Mumbai Indians make it to third place on the points table and keep themselves in contention to qualify for the playoffs. Rohit Sharma’s side is the most decorated franchise in IPL history with five titles and they can have a shot at a record-extending sixth. With three matches remaining, Mumbai Indians can secure a top-four finish with 18 points. Purple Cap in IPL 2023 Updated.

Lucknow Super Giants: Having been dealt with a massive injury blow through KL Rahul getting ruled out, Lucknow Super Giants would have their task cut out in qualifying for the playoffs. They started well but have lost two of their last three matches, with one of them being washed out. Krunal Pandya, the stand-in captain, will have to ensure that they finish with wins in their remaining matches and if that happens, it will strengthen their playoff chances.

The top four might have an advantage in this playoff race but other teams are in with very good chances as well! That has been the beauty of this IPL that there has been no runaway team, apart from Gujarat Titans at the moment, who have looked to dominate all the way through. As they say, it is not over until its over and this playoff race is exactly living up to that statement!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2023 11:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).