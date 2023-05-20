New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Opener Devon Conway smashed his way to 87 off only 51 balls while Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 79 off 50 deliveries as Chennai Super Kings posted a challenging 223 for 3 against Delhi Capitals in the final IPL league game between the two teams, here on Saturday.

Conway's innings comprised 11 fours and three sixes while Gaikwad hit seven sixes apart from three boundaries as they added 141 for the opening stand.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Ravindra Jadeja played a sweet little cameo, scoring 20 off 7 balls to consolidate the score.

Khaleel Ahmed and Anrich Nortje were among wickets for DC but were severely punished.

Also Read | RCB vs GT, Bengaluru Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Brief Scores: CSK 223 for 3 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 87 off 51 balls, Ruturaj Gaikwad 79 off 50 balls, Khaleel Ahmed 1/45, Anrich Nortje 1/43) vs DC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)