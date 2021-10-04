Dubai, Oct 4 (PTI) Invited to bat, Chennai Super Kings scored 136 for five against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Ambati Rayudu top-scored for CSK with unbeaten 55 off 43 balls while Robin Uthappa contributed 19 runs.

Spinner Axar Patel took two wickets for 18 runs while Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan and Ravichandran Ashwin took a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 136 for 5 in 20 overs (Ambati Rayudu 55 not out; Axar Patel 2/18).

