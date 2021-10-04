The summer transfer window which ended in August this year was memorable for so many reasons. Lionel Messi ended his glittering Barcelona career, Cristiano Ronaldo made his return to Manchester United and many more significant moves happened, which made it the most memorable ever. Among others, Kylian Mbappe's future at Paris Saint-Germain was one of the most talked-about topics. The Frenchman, according to reports, revealed that he wanted to leave PSG this summer amidst reports of Real Madrid trying hard to acquire his signature. Real Madrid had reportedly made three bids to sign Mbappe from PSG but none of them was agreed upon by the French giants. Mbappe, currently in his last year at the club, would be a free agent next summer and is yet to ink a new deal in Paris. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Frenchman Set To Stay At PSG For Another Year

"I asked to leave from the moment I didn't want to extend [my contract], I wanted the club to receive a transfer fee to bring in a quality replacement. It's a club that's given me a lot, I've always been happy during the four years I've been here and I still am. I said it early enough so that the club could react. I wanted everyone to come out of this stronger, that we leave hand in hand, to make a good deal, and I respected that. I said, if you don't want me to leave, I will stay," the 2019 World Cup winner said, as quoted by RMC Sport.

Reports further emerged stating that PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi talked to Mbappe and said that he did not have any 'excuse to leave' the club after they signed six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi on a free transfer from Barcelona. "People said that I had refused six or seven contract offers and that I no longer wanted to talk to Leonardo, but that's absolutely not true. They told me, 'Kylian now you talk with the president," he added further.

Real Madrid's last bid, which was said to be of €200m came on August 31 and PSG reportedly refused it as it was too late. Mbappe, when asked about this development, said, " That's not for me to judge, but my position was clear. I said that I wanted to leave and I said it quite early on. Personally, I did not appreciate the idea that, 'Yes, he came in the final week of August,' because that makes me sound like a thief. I said at the end of July I wanted to leave."

