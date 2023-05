Chennai, May 14 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first in the IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Sunday.

CSK, currently second on the table with 15 points, have retained the same playing XI for the match here that defeated Delhi Capitals by 27 runs on May 10.

KKR skipper Nitish Rana has brought in Vaibhav Arora in place Anukul Roy in the playing XI.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

